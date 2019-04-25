Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO ) Plc on Tuesday, listed 1.35 billion shares, at N4.64 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The company’s Managing Basil Agboarumi, said SAHCO decided to list on the NSE in line with transaction agreements it had with the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), during the privatisation process, adding that the listing afford Nigerians the opportunity to participate in the company’s growth story and broaden SAHCO’s access to capital in order to fund its future growth initiatives.

He said it’s the future strategy to grow was to expand service offerings, enter into strategic alliances and partnerships, increase customer lifetime value, develop the skills of employees and manage cost.

NSE Chief Executive Officer Oscar Onyema, who was represented by Executive Director, Regulations of the exchange Ms Tinuade Awe, said SAHCO was the first company under the last privatisation programme to successfully finalise its listing on the NSE, describing it as a good example to others.

He said SAHCO would be adding N6.29 billion to the market capitalisation of the equities market.