Louis Ibah

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc is urging local and foreign airlines flying into the country to invest in the company by buying its ongoing shares in the market.

Its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Basil Agboarumi, who spoke at the Clients Appreciation Dinner organised in Lagos recently, said the company would be too pleased to have its clients from the airline and cargo sub-sector as equity shareholders. He assured as clients and investors they stood to benefit immensely by participating in the Initial Public Offering (IPO), which the company had opened for subscription on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Said Agboarumi: “Why do you need to buy SAHCO’s shares? You need to buy our shares because since 2009 till date, most of the airlines operating in the country want to do business with us. Our warehouses are the best not just in Nigeria, West Africa, but also on the continent.

“It is our forward looking attitude that had made the company evolve from the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) to a public liability company, SAHCO Plc. The shares we are selling will serve as a form of boost to the company. We have been very consistent with service delivery and performance. The only assurance we can give you is that we will continue to discharge our jobs professionally and work assiduously to improve on the existing performance,” Agboarumi added.

At the dinner, various clients lauded the company for improving aviation ground handling business in Nigeria and assured the management of their utmost loyalty to the company.

Vice President, Ground Operations, Arik Air, Mr. Murat Ozcan, in his speech lauded the management for taking the audacious step to be enlisted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), describing it as a milestone for the company.

He said: “We have been with SAHCO for five years and we have been everywhere in the country with the company. I am happy SAHCO has taken Initial Public Offer , which is a good milestone for any company. I wish to buy some of its shares.”

Mr. Chris Paul of Ajulo Cargo Limited in his speech expressed the optimism that the SAHCO’s shares would be a sold out. He assured that his company would buy some shares of SAHCO currently on offer.

Also commenting, Mr. Getmet Hiwat, Country Cargo Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, described SAHCO as being among the best in all the countries it operates into and urged it to continue to adhere to its high standard and quality of service delivery.

Airport Manager for Etihad Airways, Mr. Percival Uwechie, said the airline had been with SAHCO since launching its operation into Nigeria.

“It has been a honor working with SAHCO because it has set a very high bar for itself, which would be difficult to meet by any competitor and I can tell you, they can’t afford to go below the current standard,” said Uwechie.

Managing Director of Cargolux, Mr. Kingsly Nwokoma also lauded the company for its futuristic approach by expanding its warehouses even when there was no immediate need for that noting that the investment has paid off with increased patronage from clients.