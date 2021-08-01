From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has said the forthcoming 2021 Sahel peace games put together by the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA), would unite the African continent in the fight against banditry.

The eight participating countries include Mali, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Chad, Cameroon, Niger, Libya, Benin Republic and host Nigeria. Athletes from the eight countries are expected to be in Nigeria from the 9-19 November.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after his investiture as OSMA’s Patron.

Aside assuring the participating countries of Nigeria’s preparedness to host the event, Akume added that the exercise would strengthen and protect the territorial integrity of the African region. “This is an exploratory visit to take a look at your infrastructure to prepare for the Sahel Games this year. I am sure you have been given the greenlight to host the game after the inspection of the facilities.

“I know that everything is perfect but Nigeria is determined to ensure a success of the Games.”

