Aidoghie Paulinus Abuja

The European Union (EU), yesterday, announced a donation of €152.05 million to alleviate the humanitarian problems arising from armed conflicts, climate change and food crisis in the Sahel region.

The assistance, according to the EU, is to bring relief to people in need in the region. Burkina Faso received €15.7 million, Cameroon (€17.8 million), Chad (€27.2 million), Mali (€23.55 million), Mauritania (€11.15 million), Niger (€ 23.15 million) and Nigeria €28 million.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun by its Press Officer, Politics, Press and Information Section, Mr Modestus Chukwulaka, the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said an additional five million euros is being allocated to a regional project fighting malnutrition in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

“As countries in the Sahel continue to suffer from armed conflicts, climate change, and a food and nutrition crisis, the EU is providing €152.05 million to bring relief to people in need in the region.

Combined with last year’s funding, humanitarian assistance to the Sahel has been supported with over €423 million in EU aid, making the EU a leading donor in the region,” the EU said.

The statement quoted the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, as saying: “The EU’s vital work in the Sahel continues to help the most vulnerable, in one of the poorest and most fragile regions in the world where humanitarian needs are worryingly on the rise.

“Our new aid package will provide food assistance, emergency health care, clean water, shelter, protection and education for children.

To ensure aid saves lives, it is essential that humanitarian workers have full access to do their job.”