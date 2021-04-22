By Ngozi Nwoke, Lagos

Citing the need for nation-building, Success Abu-Idris, CEO of Sail Edutainment Media, has conferred awards of excellence to successful entrepreneurs and personalities in various organisations.

Abu-Idris noted that the award event, with the theme, “The Burden of Nation Building: Way Forward,” is aimed at celebrating the notable achievements of personalities who have done much to improve lives with their respective professions, as well as to recognise top dignitaries and entrepreneurs who have contributed significantly to drive entrepreneurial development in Nigeria.

‘Looking at the current situation of the country, especially with the ripple effect of the pandemic, the rate of unemployment, insecurity and economic uncertainty, we discovered that despite all these factors facing the country, we still have industrious, resilient and hard working people who are have made successful achievements and positive impacts in the society. So, the award is aimed to recognise amd encourage their efforts. Among the awardees are entrepreneurs, tourists, and humanitarians who have contributed immensely to nation-building,’ she said.

‘I want to specially thank everyone who honoured us with their presence. The federal government should focus on youth empowerment. The level of moral decadence in the society is alarming and it’s obviously as a result of negligence by the government which also shows that the government hasn’t carried out its civic responsibilities of providing basic amenities. I urge the state and federal government to do the same thing in rewarding and encouraging individuals who are assisting to the growth of the nation.’

In her remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, who was also awarded with the Award of Excellence, noted that the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism will ensure to support individuals who painstakingly promote nation building with their various services to humanity, adding that despite the tourism and entertainment being the worst hit sector by the pandemic, there will always be support from the sector.

‘I want to appreciate the organisers of the award for the recognition. I also give them my full support as they recognize the achievements of impactful individuals in society.

‘I love to support activities like this because of the positive impact it has on the tourism and entertainment sector. You recall that the sector is the worst affected by the pandemic as entertainment centres are on hold for safety reasons, however the ministry will always ensure full support in events like this.’

Akinbile-Yusuf, who said the state would soon be unveiling its tourism master plan, and is working hard to domesticate tourism to save Nigeria’s huge foreign exchange spent on foreign trips yearly, added that the state was also working relentlessly to provide a conducive environment for both local and foreign investments.