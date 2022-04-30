With the launch of its multi-million-naira recording studio, a new music label, Saint Square Records, has birthed in Lagos.

According to Jason Olakunle, the Managing Director of Saint Square, the studio was built to groom young, talented artistes, and to help them harness their singing abilities.

He explained further that Saint Square Records was exceptional considering the fact that most artistes barely patronise commercial studios. “One of the things we center on is excellence, all the gadgets we have here are top quality, to produce the best sounds.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Saint Square Records has been operating for a year now, and currently has four artistes signed to the label. We would embark on talent hunt soon to select more artistes,” he said.