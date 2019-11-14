Chinelo Obogo

It was a joyous day as the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul (SSVP), Yaba Particular Council, celebrated its ‘Maiden Day’ at St Paul’s Catholic Church, Ebute Metta.

There was the solemn admission of new members, renewal of vows for old ones and the most important being the raising of funds to sponsor skill acquisition programmes and empowering the needy from across the 10 parishes that make up the Deanary.

According to the president of SSVP Yaba, Victor Eze, the Maiden Day is the first in the five-year-old Deanary, saying the vision of his team is to restore Christian values in the society, help the needy, empower people with skills and resources and most importantly, make the organisation a stronger brand.

“We are very grateful to God for making this maiden occasion a successful one. The aim of the SSVP Yaba to restore Christian values in the society, help the needy, empower people with skills and resources and most importantly, make the organisation a stronger brand. We will also take up a project and work towards its completion.

“We will ensure transparency in leadership, create better bonding among conferences and collaborate with cooperate bodies to help in providing resources for our members ,” he said.

In his remarks, the parish priest and Dean of Yaba Deanery, Very Rev Fr Michael Okonkwo , encouraged all to see Vincentians as the 13th apostle. While asking members to be prudent in their management of resources he thanked the work of SSVP in the area of health, education, counseling, visitations and empowerments throughout the country. He appealed to the government to fund welfare schemes to enable the poor gain access to the basic needs of life.

“We thank God for his sustenance these five years. It has been a period of sowing a seed that is meant to grow into a big shrub that will provide succor for the thousands of people that will continue to seek support and shelter under its branches.

“I am aware that the aim of the celebration is to raise funds in order to empower our ‘masters’. This is a very commendable gesture and I urge you to sustain this venture as this is the way to go to ensure that our ‘masters’ live in dignity and self respect. Indeed, there is dignity and fulfillment in the utilisation of our God given gifts to cater for ourselves and our dependents. This is in line with God’s will and plan for mankind,” Okonkwo said.