By Chinyere Anyanwu and Chinenye Anuforo

Sairtel, a new Internet service provider (ISP) in the Nigerian Internet/broadband space, has promised to bring on board super-fast and truly unlimited Internet at a very reasonable rates.

Leveraging on satellite technology, the company is making Nigerians understand that super-fast Internet can be accessed from any part of the country, thereby solving the challenges that mobile network operators (MNOs) and ISPs face over last mile and right of way (RoW).

During the unveiling ceremony to pressman, Sairtel promised to bring in disruptive technologies that would revolutionize the Internet/broadband ecosystem. This technology has been described as trouble-free satellite with one of the best footprints in sub-Saharan Africa.

It also offers subscribers options such as free migration and equipment. The company has also made it known subscribers of other satellite services or extinct satellite companies can still use their existing equipment to access or migrate to Sairtel services, thereby reducing the burden of purchasing new equipment.

For schools and people living in clusters like estates and layouts, the company promised free equipment.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Sairtel Nigeria, Salvation Alibor, said, “Sairtel is targeted at providing unrestricted Internet access, whenever, wherever.”

Alibor, who decried the challenge of infrastructural decay confronting the mobile connectivity sector in the country, stated that, “Our focus is to ensure that, irrespective of who you are and where you are, you should have Internet. Our focus primarily is to provide unlimited Internet broadband that is truly unlimited, best suited for businesses and homes.”

“One of our unique features is that our Internet service is satellite based and has coverage in all parts of the country, especially the North-East, where many ISPs and MNOs have abandoned or are offering very epileptic service. Ours is to fill in these gaps for those in those places that have challenges with topography,” he added.

Our solution comes with unlimited downloads, no data cap, no throttling and no FAP token required. These have set us apart from our peers in the industry. With us, you do not need to worry when watching Netflix or YouTube videos.”

“Our philosophy is internet access anytime anywhere unrestricted, whenever and wherever. Whatever you want to use internet for, be it for study, entertainment or education, the internet should work for us, this is what we strongly believe in.

“Sairtel satellite internet solution is all about affordability, reliability and accessibility. We believe that even if you are in the remotest parts of such far states like Sokoto, or impossible terrains like the Mambila plateau, in crisis areas like Borno, Katsina, Zamfara states or even in hitherto remote and unreached Nigerian borders you should have unrestricted and superfast internet service. We are changing the narrative of fast internet only located in city centers, we are changing this narrative with our robust internet solution and that is what we are introducing to Nigerians today “, Alibor added.

“We just want people to have access to not only internet but superfast unlimited internet broadband everywhere, anywhere. We are the true definition of unlimited internet that is truly unlimited. We are bringing to bare a support service that is unrivalled in the country so that Nigerians will never have issues with downtime. With technical personnel presently in 27 states and Abuja included, we are well equipped for your on-site need any time of the day”, he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.