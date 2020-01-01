Bukayo Saka has been nominated for Arsenal’s Player of the Month for December 2019, informs the official website of the Gunners, arsenal.

The Hale End Academy product is among four players shortlisted for the prize, the others being Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Brazilian super kid Gabriel Martinelli and Uruguay national-teamer Lucas Torreira.

This month, Saka featured in six of the eight matches contested by the North London team, starting four and came off the bench in two others.

The 18-year-old has been deployed at left-back in the last four Premier League matches and was impressive as Arsenal kept a clean sheet in a goalless draw at Everton on December 21.