Emma Njoku with agency report

Bukayo Saka has finally chosen England over Nigeria to put to rest speculations on his international career allegiance.

The Arsenal youngster will be part of the Three Lions squad for the friendly with Wales and then Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Denmark having been handed a call up by England manager, Gareth Southgate.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and the Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, in separate reports, recently, had declared that they will not beg Saka or any other player of Nigerian descent to play for the country.

Southgate said he didn’t speak to Saka specifically about the “tough choice” of picking England over Nigeria.

Saka told Sky Sports in July that he had a difficult decision to make when it came to international football, and whether to stick with England after progressing through the youth ranks, or switch to Nigeria.

“It’s a tough choice,” Saka said at the time. “I’m happy to have represented England at youth level, but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents.

“We haven’t been picked by any team, so it’s about staying humble, and when the time comes we’ll make the decision.”