Arsenal have highlighted five promising players who have impressed the most this calendar year and asked fans to choose their breakthrough star.

The five young prospects acknowledged are aged 20 years or under, with Bukayo Saka being the youngest at 18 years and three months.

Joining the Arsenal number 77 on the list are Brazilian super kid Gabriel Martinelli, Matteo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock.

Nigerian youngsters Arthur Okonkwo, James Olayinka, Tobi Omole, Tolaji Bola, Folarin Balogun and Joseph Olowu have missed out as they all failed to make their debuts for the north London club this year.

In 2019, Saka has totaled 17 appearances for the Gunners first team, scoring 2 goals and producing five assists.

Judging by his impressive displays for the first team, ex-Arsenal coach Unai Emery has to be praised for handing him a professional debut in the second half of the 3-0 win at Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League in November 2018.

Saka has shown his versatility by shifting from his usual left wing role to operate as a left back in a recent game vs Everton following the injuries suffered by Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.