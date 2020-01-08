Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been rated eighth-most valuable teenager in the English Premier League according to Givemesports.

Saka, who is currently valued at £11.7m, starred for the club’sUnder-23 side before breaking into the Gunner’s first team.

He made his competitive debut against Vorskla Poltava back in November 2018in the Europa League.

The England youth international is highly rated at the Emirates and has further proven his importance under new manager, Mikel Arteta.

“There are plenty of things you can criticise Unai Emery for, but giving 17 appearances – rewarded with two goals – to one of Arsenal’s most exciting talents certainly isn’t one of them,” the report read.

This season, Saka has made 19 appearances, scored two goals and made five assists in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur’ Ryan Sessegnon £31.5m, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi £31.5m, Everton’s Moise Kean £28.8m, Manchester City’s Phil Foden £27m and Watford’s Joao Pedro £18m make up the top five.