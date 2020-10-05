Bukayo Saka believes he was right to turn down Nigeria’s national team in favour of England because of how the Three Lions have transformed under Gareth Southgate. The 19-year-old was handed his first senior England call-up earlier this week and is likely to make his debut as the Three Lions face Wales, Belgium and Denmark. Saka, who was born in London, also had the opportunity to represent Nigeria on the national stage. But the winger insists England’s bright future led to his decision to go with the Three Lions.

‘I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage,’ Saka told Sky Sports. ‘I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way.

‘But I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff. I feel like it was right for me to choose England. ‘My dad was born here, my mum was born in Nigeria, but they both grew up in Nigeria and met each other in Nigeria. ‘They came over and when they came to England it wasn’t easy for them ‘But they adapted well, and as soon as they had me and my brother they always left everything out the way and put us first. ‘Especially my football career, my dad always pushed me, he took me to training on days where sometimes it would take two hours to get to training, so I’ll always be so grateful for my parents for the work they’ve done for me.’