Bukayo Saka was full of praise for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he netted his first Premier League hat-trick to help Arsenal beat Leeds United at Emirates Stadium.

“He is amazing,” our Hale End graduate said. “I can’t speak highly enough of him. He showed everyone how much quality he has, when he gets a chance he is going to put it away.

“He can do everything, so we are so happy to have him and it’s good that he got a hat-trick for his confidence. We have a big week ahead and we hope he can score some more goals for us.

“I hope [this can be a turning point],” Saka added. “The last two games we lost, but I thought we were quite unlucky. So to get this one over the line, get the win, it sets us up for quite a tough week and gives us a lot of confidence going into the games.

“As a young player you get that experience and around you people are there to guide you when things aren’t going well. They can give you confidence, instructions and things like that. I just feel like Arteta has got the right balance for us at the moment.”