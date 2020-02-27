Nigeria might have failed with the first move to lure Arsenal rising star, Bukayo Saka from England, where he is a youth international, Owngoalnigeria.com revealed.

Saka was handed the chance to be a part of the senior national team of Nigeria for the game against Sierra Leone, though he isn’t eligible to play for Nigeria in the game. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) wanted him to watch the game as part of her plans ‎to have him commit his future to the senior national team of Nigeria.

However, the 18-year old turned down the approach, as he intends to use the period of the international break to sort out his future at Arsenal, where he is locked in contract talks over an extension on his current deal at the Emirates.

His representatives made it known to the NFF that the player would like to be around England about the time the Super Eagles would be playing during the international break. The plan is to use part of the break for talks on his deal at Arsenal.

They, however, assured the NFF that once his future is sorted he would no doubt make a statement on his international future and probably honour future invitation to watch the Super Eagles play, as his father is a big fan of the Nigeria national team.