Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The District Head of Sakaba, Sakaba local government areas of Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Ladan Sakaba and residents of the area have described the construction of roads, Primary Health Centres and electricity in the area by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as unprecedented.

District Head of Sakaba and residents, stated this on Friday while speaking with newsmen in the town on the impacts of the projects on their people.

It could be recalled that, the administration of Governor Bagudu had constructed roads, Primary healthcare, rehabilitation of District Head palace, construction of market stores and solar lights in the area.

While speaking with newsmen, Alhaji Sakaba who expressed delight over the execution of the projects in their domain, noted that “it was as if, Governor Bagudu is the Governor of Sakaba town.”.

He said; ” We are happy with the government of the day as we have never had any government that impacted positively on the lives of pur people like this. This is unprecedented.

“I can recalled that, we used to travel down from here to Dankolo which was then three hours journey, couple with hitches owing to the bad road. But now,we can travel from here to Dankolo within one hour because the road has been constructed,tarred by Governor Bagudu administration.

“When you go road the town, you will see other developmental projects such as Primary Healthcare, drainages, streets light or solar lights as well ad other infrastructure facilities in our town and its environments especially the renovation of my palace”.

The District Head added that the community were grateful to the state Governor for the appointment of one of their daughter, Barrister Rakiya Ayuba as a Commissioner of the state.

A resident of the town, Abdullahi Sakaba commended the state government over the provisions of Primary Healthcare, electricity in the town stressed that their wives could now have access to moderate health care.

Hajia Aisha Sakaba, a trader in Sakaba town market noted that the road constructed by the Kebbi state government has improved the business transactions and commercial activities in the town stressed that, the traders could now travel for business trip without spending the whole day on the road.