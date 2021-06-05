Mohamed Salah dominates a list of Liverpool’s top 5 goals for the 2020/21 season.

The Egypt international enjoyed another fruitful campaign on Merseyside and finished the season with 31 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Salah’s goal versus West Ham United at the end of January is amongst nine goals nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Season.

Furthermore, he took up four of the top five spots for Liverpool’s Goal of the Season.

The 28-year-old missed out on first place to Alisson Becker who netted a 95th-minute headed winner at West Bromwich Albion to help lead the Reds to a top-three finish.

Alisson’s stunning effort, which was the first ever goal scored by a Liverpool goalkeeper, amassed more than 65 percent of the votes.