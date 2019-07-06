Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah is doubtful for Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium today.

The 27-year-old has been phenomenal for the Pharaohs at the ongoing tournament – scoring two superb goals in three appearances, so far. He also helped them go undefeated in all Group A meetings as they finished atop the table with nine points.

Meanwhile, reports from the Egyptian camp claims the attacker might miss today’s match due to cold, according to Kingfut.com

The former Chelsea and Roma striker will be a big miss for the hosts if he fails to recover for the encounter. But coach Javier Aguirre will not be moved with the availability of stars like Trezeguet and Ahmed Elmohamady giving their best for their national teams.

South Africa on the other hand progressed to the next round as one of the best losers and will hope to step up their game in a bid to reach the quarterfinals.