Sadio Mane’s fury at Burnley may dominate headlines for the coming days – but Liverpool are clearly able to see the funny side.

And Mohamed Salah certainly doesn’t seem to worry about what happened, either.

Salah appeared to be the subject of Mane’s furious reaction to being substituted for not passing to him during Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Turf Moor.

But as revealed by Jordan Henderson, the players laughed off what happened in the dressing room and Salah even reposted a video of Roberto Firmino making light of the incident on his Instagram page.

Salah reposted a video of Firmino pulling a face as Liverpool made their way to the Turf Moor away dressing room.

Speaking after the game, Henderson explained that all was fine in Liverpool’s dressing room.

“I’ve seen it now and again. Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad,” Henderson said.

“That’s just us pushing each other all the time. I think that’s important. We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we’re really close and I think we can deal with that.”

“I’m not sure what triggered it to be honest, I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in the dressing room, he was laughing and joking.”