Mohamed Salah made Liverpool history with his opening goal of the 2020-21 season against Leeds on Saturday.

The Egyptian fired home a thunderous penalty in the opening minutes at Anfield after Robin Koch had blocked his shot with an outstretched hand in the area.

In doing so, Salah became the first Liverpool player ever to score on the opening day of four consecutive league seasons – and only the second in Premier League history after Teddy Sheringham.

Back in August 2017, Salah scored and assisted on his Premier League debut against Watford, a similarly entertaining game which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The following year, he opened the scoring in a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham at Anfield.

And he continued his record of fast starts with a goal and assist once again last season as the Reds beat Norwich 4-1 – their first game of an eight-match winning run to start the campaign.

Salah’s four-season run is the first in the top flight since the turn of the century, with Sheringham achieving the feat for Tottenham between 1992-93 and 1995-96.