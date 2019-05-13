The Premier League Golden Boot for leading goalscorer was shared between Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after all three finished on 22 goals.

Liverpool forward Salah went into the final afternoon leading the way but was pegged back after his team-mate Mane scored twice in their 2-0 win over Wolves that proved not enough to win the title.

Aubameyang scored twice in Arsenal’s 3-1 win at Burnley to take his place at the top of the leaderboard.

It is the first time three African players have shared the award.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero scored in their title-clinching 4-1 win at Brighton but will have to settle for second spot in the Golden Boot race with 21 goals.

Though Salah finished the season with more assists than his two rivals, this isn’t taken into account so all three will share the honour.

Indeed, a beaming Aubameyang was presented with his accolade after being presented with it at Turf Moor.

It is the third time this has happened in Premier League history – Chris Sutton, Michael Owen and Dion Dublin shared it in the 1997-98 season and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke were tied in 1998-99.

Aubameyang’s is arguably the most impressive total as his 22 goals came in just 2,731 minutes of Premier League football this season at a rate of one goal every 124 minutes.

Mane played 3,085 minutes of league action with his goals coming every 140 minutes, while Salah played 3,256 minutes and scored every 148 minutes on average.

City secured the Premier League title for the second consecutive season with a 4-1 win at Brighton.

They fell behind to a Glenn Murray header in the first-half at the same time Liverpool were leading Wolves 1-0 thanks to Mane’s first goal.

But Pep Guardiola’s team stormed back to score four times – through Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan – to wreck Liverpool’s hopes of a first title win since 1990.