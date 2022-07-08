From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,065 personnel to different parts of the state to beef up security during the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Aidamenbor.

He said the state Commandant of the Corps, Dr Hammed Abodunrin, has instructed the operatives to keep surveillance in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state before, during and after the festival.

According to the Command helmsman, the Command has a special preparation for the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

“This is because there will be a mass movement of the people from one place to another. There will also be heavy movement of cash and property. Also, criminal elements would upscale their activities to perpetrate crimes during the celebration.

“Our men are always on the ground to monitor various parts of the state for a peaceful festival. Some of them will be in uniform, while others will be in plain clothes. This will help us in gathering actionable information,” Abodunrin said.

Abodunrin admonished the people to be moderate in their celebration by shunning ostentatious displays of wealth.

“It’s not the time to spend lavishly or spray money at events. People should be wary of those moving around them aimlessly for security reasons.

“Personal security is the best form of security, therefore put security measures in place before embarking on any journey and report any suspicious movement to the Security agents around you,” he admonished.

The commandant also urged his personnel to be diligent and vigilant at their duty posts.

“As you protect others, you should also protect yourselves. If you are not secured, you can not secure anybody,” he said.