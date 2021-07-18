From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,857 of its personnel to various parts of the state to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid Kabir festival.

The State commandant of NSCDC, Mr Hammed Abodunrin disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olufemi Omole.

Abodunrin urged officers and men deployed to annex both human and material resources to beef up security before, during and after the festival.

He noted that beefing up security cannot be undermined due to the security challenges facing the country.

He urged members of the public to collaborate with all security agencies by providing credible information that would assist in arresting criminals in the state.

He said the officers and men deployed were drawn from the antivandal squad, counter terrorist unit, intelligence and investigation Department among others.

The commandant added that the command would continue to pursue the corps mandate by safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management by conducting search and rescuing victims in the face of emergency.

The command helmsman pointed out that officers and men of the command have been deployed to Eid Prayer centres, mosques, recreational centres, motor parks, churches and other public places to ensure security.