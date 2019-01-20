Reigning Aiteo/ CAF African Footballer of Year Award winner, Mohamed Salah scored twice – including his 50th Premier League goal – as Liverpool came from behind to defeat a resolute Crystal Palace in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

The Reds led 3-2 as the final whistle of a topsy-turvy match approached, but after James Milner was sent off in the 89th minute for two yellow-card offences, it was a nervy ending as the Premier League leaders desperately tried to hold on to their lead.

The win was ultimately secured when Sadio Mane added a fourth in stoppage time, though there was still time for Max Meyer to score a consolation for the visitors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the first Manchester United manager to win his first six league games in charge as his side held on to beat Brighton.

It was United’s seventh straight win since the Norwegian took over at Old Trafford on an interim basis a month ago and they are now just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea, who play Arsenal in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Paul Pogba put United in front after winning and then converting a penalty in the 27th minute.

Marcus Rashford doubled the lead just before half-time with a beautiful solo goal on his 150th appearance for the club.

Pascal Gross halved the deficit for the visitors when he scored in off the bar with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Brighton improved in the second half but their wretched away record continued as they fell to a fifth defeat in their last eight Premier League games.