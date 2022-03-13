Liverpool become only the second club after Manchester United to reach 2,000 goals in the Premier League after Mohamed Salah’s penalty against Brighton helped the Reds hit the milestone.

The Reds have been enjoying another prolific season under Jurgen Klopp and went into the game against Brighton sat on 1,998 Premier League goals.

Goals from Luis Diaz and then Mohamed Salah then took them over the top and secured a landmark 2,000 Premier League goals.

Only Manchester United have scored more goals in Premier League history, with the Red Devils out in front on their own on 2,173 after their years of success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Arsenal are also closing in on the 2,000 mark, with Mikel Arteta’s side sat on 1,997 going into Sunday’s game against Leicester.

Liverpool started the season behind Arsenal in the all-time Premier League scoring charts, but have massively outscored the Gunners this season with the goals at Brighton taking them to 73 for the season.

Salah has 115, Mane 86 and Firmino 70 in the Premier League, putting them fourth, fifth and sixth respectively in Liverpool’s list of top Premier League scorers.