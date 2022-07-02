Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

Talks have been ongoing for some time over the 30-year-old’s future ahead of his initial deal expiring in a year’s time, but the Reds confirmed a renewal after a set of cryptic Twitter posts on Friday.

Ramy Abbas Issa, representing the Egyptian in negotiations over a new contract at Anfield, tweeted a laughing-crying face emoji in the early hours of the afternoon – hinting at an update in the talks.

The official Liverpool account quote-tweeted Issa with a facepalm emoji, leading to fans questioning whether Salah was about to sign a new contract or if, in fact, the talks had publicly collapsed.

Eventually a video was then uploaded of Salah casually flicking through his phone before pulling on his shirt and confirming: “Salah stays.”

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” he told the club website. “It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”