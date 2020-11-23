Fred Itua, Abuja

There is palpable fear in the camp of the embattled suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, following last Friday’s submission of a report by Justice Ayo Salami-led Commission of Inquiry.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who received the report, had in July, set up the panel to investigate assets recovered between May 2015 and May 2020. Magu held sway between 2015 and July 2020 before his exit.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, had in a 22-point allegation against Magu titled, “Flagrant Abuse of Office and Other Infractions Against EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu,” accused the embattled police commissioner of abusing his office.

Although details of the report are yet to be made public by the Presidency, Daily Sun, however, gathered that there is tension in the camp of Magu over fears that his eventual prosecution may cause trouble for them.

A top source said President Buhari may sanction the prosecution of Magu. He said the president is angry that one of his signature achievements could be rubbished by the outcome of the investigation.

He said: “When President Buhari came into office, his major plan was to tackle corruption. In fact, he was voted into office because he promised to fight corruption. He feels betrayed that his anti-graft war could be ridiculed because of the alleged happenings in the EFCC.

“Buhari has just about two years and six months to go as presient. It will be hard to change anything at this point. So, if he is bent on ensuring that those who have sabotaged him are prosecuted, he’s in order.”

He said the president had patiently waited for the report to give him the leeway to ensure that those involved in the alleged illegal disposal of recovered assets and high-ranking Nigerians who may have benefited from the purported ‘bazaar’, are brought to justice.

“There are claims that some highly-placed Nigerians in the corridors of power may have benefited from the questionable disposal of the recovered assets.

“Those people are worried right now. So, they’ll be scheming to sabotage any plans to prosecute Magu,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Magu has said he didn’t shun an invitation extended to him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). He said instead, two letters have been written to the chairman of CCB by his lawyer.

A press statement signed by his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, and made available to newsmen, said: “We wish to state that our client did not shun the CCC invitation as the media reportage did not reflect the true position of the narrative.

“We wish to state with high sense of responsibility that we have written two letters to the Chairman of the CBB, intimating him about the inability of our client to have access to the relevant documents as required by the CCB