From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State chapter, has given the state government 21 days ultimatum over several months of salary arrears owed her members.

In a communique signed by Dr. Isaiah Abali, chairman and Dr, Daniel Ekeleme, secretary, at the end of State Officers Committee (SOC) meeting in Umuahia, the Association said if after the 21 days ultimatum nothing was done to pay the salary arrears, all doctors in Federal, State and Private employ in the state will embark on a total and indefinite strike.

In the communique which was addressed to Gov Okezie Ikpeazu and made available to Daily Sun, the doctors recall that Nigerian Medical Association in her August 2022 National Executive Meeting in Gombe State, directed NMA Abia State to issue a 21-day Ultimatum to Abia State Government to pay up all salaries owed doctors under the state employ.

The Association further noted that the National Executive meeting equally directed that at the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum, all doctors in State, Federal and Private employ in the State, are to proceed on total and indefinite strike.

The communique read in part, “That Nigerian Medical Association in her August 2022 National Executive Meeting in Gombe State directed NMA Abia State to issue a 21-day Ultimatum to Abia State Government to pay up all salaries owed doctors under the state employ; at the expiration of which all doctors in State, Federal and Private employ in the State, are to proceed on total and indefinite strike.

“That SOC in her courtesy visit to Your Excellency took her time to explain to Your Excellency the untold hardship doctors in ABSUTH and HMB are passing through.

“That doctors working in HMB are owed 12 months’ salary arrears, Resident Doctors in ABSUTH 20 months and other cadre of Doctors in ABSUTH 24months. This is really crippling.

“That the cries of Abia Doctors due to the crippling arrears of salary have become so deafening as so many of these Doctors have been living in heavy debts, not been able to handle the needs of their various families.

“That arising from the Ordinary General Meeting of NMA Abia state held on October 16, 2022, the state congress mandated the SOC to initiate this ultimatum being the last measure in getting financial reprieve for our dying members.

“That Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State Branch hereby gives Abia State Government a 21-day Ultimatum to clear all the outstanding salary arrears owed doctors working in Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba and Hospital Management Board (HMB).

“That if ABSG fails to clear the said arrears at the expiration of the 21 days, all doctors in Federal, State and Private employ in the state will embark on a total and indefinite strike”.

While thanking the governor for receiving them well when they called on him, NMA said the communique however serves as the notice of the proposed action.