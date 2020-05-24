Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Healthcare workers’ unions in Kaduna State has directed its members to embark on a seven-day warning strike to protest against illegal deduction of their salaries among others issues.

The directive was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting.

Kaduna State government through the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, had in April announced deduction of 25 percent of all employees of the State to help provide palliative measures for the vulnerable homes.

The communiqué signed by Dr Danjuma Sale, Chairman MDCAN BDTH, Dr Emmanuel Joseph, President ARD Kaduna, Mr Ibrahim Abashe, Chairman, National Association of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technology of Nigeria, Dr Stephen Akau Kache, Chairman NMA Kaduna and 10 other state healthcare workers reads in part: On the basis of the above, we wish to state that a 7- day warning strike has commenced

as we earlier notified from 12 noon today Friday 22nd MAY, 2020.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that our action is not in any way a blackmail in the midst of the Covid 19 Pandemic.”