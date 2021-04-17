Imo State government yesterday accused Senator Samuel Anyanwu of malice and mischief over his comments on how the administration is handling the payment of workers’ salaries.

Anyanwu had alleged in a statement by his media office that the government was busy constructing roads to the detriment of payment of salaries.

But Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the former senator should get his facts right before commenting on issues that are beyond his competence.

He said as a man who once aspired to govern the state, he should thoroughly investigate an issue before rushing to the press only to end up embarrassing himself.

The statement insisted that if Anyanwu was not steeped in opposition paranoid, he ought to know that the government was not actually indebted to any of its valid staff.

“If the senator was not actuated by malice and mischief to parrot the propaganda of the opposition, he ought to have verified his facts before making such a weighty, yet baseless allegation,” Emelumba said.

The commissioner disclosed that as of the end of March this year, the government had paid 39,795 of the total workforce of 40,722. Only 927 workers out of this total are having issues with their salaries because they have account number-related issues, adding, however, that most of them had been resolved.