Seat cushions from a missing plane believed to be carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala were found washed up on a beach in France on Monday.
Investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) discovered the debris from the seats on a Normandy beach at the start of the week.
The 28-year-old was flying back to Wales after completing a £15m ($20m) move from Nantes on January 21, when the plane disappeared over the English Channel.
The aircraft’s pilot David Ibbotson requested per- mission to descend before losing contact with air traffic control completely, having taken off initially from Nantes airport.
Initial search and rescue efforts had spanned three days without finding any trace of the plane, before the authorities opted to call a halt to their scanning of the area.
Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch released a statement on Wednesday regarding the latest information: “Since we opened our safety investigation on Tuesday 23 January, we have been gathering evidence such as flight, aircraft and personnel records, and have been analysing radar data and air traffic tapes. We have been working closely with other international authorities and have kept the families of those involved up- dated on our progress.
