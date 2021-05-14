Leaders and members of the Sacred Cherubim & Seraphim Church of Nigeria and overseas, Salem Evangelical Church of Christ (Sanctuary of Souls for Salvation), rolled out the drums to celebrate its 58th Founder’s Day anniversary last weekend with fanfare.

Commenting on the celebration, the arrowhead of the ministry, spiritual managing director of Salem Evangelical Church of Christ, Abraham Babatunde Odele (J.Pil), who is also the minister in charge, noted that it was high time all Nigerians, both Christian and Muslims, prayed for Nigeria, asking for peace from God. He called for prayer for peace for Lagos State in particular, and the entire nation.

He said: “Forthcoming local government election should be conducted in a peaceful manner and the voters are expected to maintain their sense of decorum, orderliness and harmony.”

The climax of the event was the presentation of a parting gift to a faithful servant who had continually invested his substance in the things of God, Senior Superintendent John Ajirire, C&S Church Ile-ife, Osun State, who was honoured as a sign of appreciation. Members filed out in quick succession to present their own quota for the 2021 celebration of Founder’s Day celebration. It was capped with the cutting of the anniversary cake.