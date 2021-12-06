A sales assistant, Princess Valiant, who allegedly stole N698, 800 from her employer was on Monday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Valiant, 19, with conspiracy and theft.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendant committed the offence from July 14, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021 at Olasupo Shopping Complex, Adebayo Street.

He said the defendant, a sales representative for Grebso Investment Limited- the complainant, had been stealing money from the company for a while without the knowledge of the manager

Luck, he said, ran out on her when it was discovered that the company account was running on losses instead of profits and it was investigated..

The offence, he said, contraven the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides seven years imprisonment for clerks stealing from their employers, while

Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate O.M Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Ajayi adjourned until Dec. 13. (NAN)

