A sales manager, Collins Duru, on Friday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court Lagos, for allegedly stealing home appliances worth N18 million from his employer.

The police charged Duru, 29, alongside two businessmen, Chidera Umeji, 25 and Okey Uju, 35, with three counts of conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen goods.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Steven Molo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in September at Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

Molo said that the Duru stole 100 deep freezers, worth N8 million, 38 air conditioners, worth N3.8 million and 50 washing machines, worth N2.5 million.

He also alleged that the defendants stole rechargeable fans, worth N1.2 million and 50 water dispensers worth N2.5 million.

The prosecutor said that Umeji and Uju bought some of the goods from Duru knowing that they were stolen.

He said that offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing.

Magistrate A.A. Famobiwo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Famobiwo adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for mention. (NAN)