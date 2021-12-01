From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has set up a five-member panel to investigate alleged claims that recovered Federal Government’s property were being sold by a syndicate from the Ministry of Justice.

The AGF said his ministry has not commence the sale of Federal Government’s property. This was contained in a statement by the AGF Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, yesterday.

Gwandu said the composition of the committee members was made known in a circular signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation U. E. Mohammed, dated November 29, 2021.

The circular was entitled: “The constitution of a committee to investigate the alleged sale of Federal Government of Nigeria’s property by syndicate in the ministry.

“A committee is hereby constituted to investigate the allegation with a view to unravelling the veracity or otherwise of the publication.”

The committee, chaired by Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, is saddled with the responsibility and task of unveiling the factuality and accuracy of the publication and recommends ways of handling the matter in accordance with the provisions of the extant laws.

According to the circular, the committee was expected to complete the assignment within a period of one week and submit same to the solicitor general of the federation and permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Malami, therefore, called on the public, especially those who interacted with the alleged syndicate group or have information or posses any evidence to open up and provide information that could be helpful to committee in discharging its responsibility.

“Individuals, groups, companies, institutions or organizations that claimed to have associated with the alleged syndicate from the Federal Ministry of Justice in relation to purchase of houses, landed property, vehicles, vessels, plants and machineries belonging to the Federal Government are encouraged to come out with any information, evidence or document regarding the alleged sales,” he said.

According to the statement the Secretariat of the Investigation Committee can be contacted at the Office of the Director Public Prosecution of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Justice and be reached within one week from 1st December, 2021 or via email: [email protected]

