A 19-year-old sales representative, Chibueze Okolie, was on Thursday docked before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N2.035,940.

Okolie, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuoimose, however, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.30, at about 3:00 p.m, at Asheri area of Badagry, Lagos State.

Okuoimose said that the defendant stole the N2.035,940, being sales of three days, property of one Emma Ify Global Ltd.

“When he reported for duty weeks after the Yuletide holidays, the accused was handed over to Police for prosecution.

“The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” said the prosecutor.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Segun Aka-Bashorun, admitted the defendant to bail of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Feb.25, for further hearing. (NAN)