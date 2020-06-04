A 36-year-old sales representative, Sunday Peter, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State over alleged misappropriation of N294, 140.

The police charged Peter with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating, contrary to sections 296, 293 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the court that Yakubu Bitrus of Godogodo, Kafanchan, reported the matter on May 25.

Bishen alleged that the defendant sold 382 pieces of wood, valued at N294, 140, and only remitted N80, 000.

She alleged that the defendant converted the N214, 140 to his personal use and all efforts made to retrieve the money failed.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, Magistrate Michael Bawa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter until June 9 for hearing.(NAN)