A Salesman, Bolaji Balogun, who allegedly stole goods worth N400,000 from his employer’s shop on Monday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos Island.

The Police arraigned the defendant on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 19, at about 10:00 p.m. at Ebute-Ero Market, Lagos Island.

He alleged that the defendant, a salesman, conspired with a trader (at large) in the same market to steal his employer’s goods worth N400,000.

The prosecutor told the court that defendant stole cartons of sachet tomato paste, cartons of detergent and spices, all valued at N400,000 belonging to his employer, Mrs Omolara Giwa.

Agboko alleged that the defendant stole the items after the close of the day’s sales when his employer had left and instructed him to lock up the shop.

“The defendant took the goods to another trader’s shop so that they could sell and share the proceeds,’’ he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 285 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 285 (7) stipulates seven years imprisonment for theft, while Section 411 provides for two years imprisonment for conspiracy for convicted offender.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 9 for hearing. (NAN)