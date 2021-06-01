From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has confirmed the arrest of bandits 48 hours after about 200 children from Salihu Tanko Islamic School Tegina, in Rafi Local Government Area of the state, were abducted.

Although the state government did not disclose the number of bandits that have been arrested, Deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Ketsov told reporters in Minna on Monday evening while giving an update on the school children abduction that ‘some of the bandits are in our custody.’

The deputy governor, who spoke shortly after presiding over the over two-hour security meeting at the government house in Minna, said the security agents are already on trail of the bandits with a view to rescuing the children.

The deputy governor, however, ruled out payment of any ransom, assuring that the abducted children would be rescued the same way the Kagara Science School Boys were rescued.

‘We don’t pay ransom to abductors. We are trying to negotiate to see how we can bring them back safely,’ he said.

‘But first of all, we are trying to get in touch with the parents of those abducted because some of them came from other states to acquire Islamic knowledge. The government does not know their parents nor where they came from.

‘We are still taking the census of the children to know the exact numbers that were actually abducted. Nevertheless, the government will do everything possible to ensure their safe rescue.’

Alhaji Ketso admitted that the abductors of the school children took the government unaware, saying that due to the incessant attack on schools, the government through proactive measures, has temporarily converted all boarding schools to day schools.

He further pointed out that ‘the government made sure that every primary and secondary school in the has a semblance of the security team that can respond immediately.’

Meanwhile, more communities have come under attack from armed bandits in the last 24 hours, with four people killed and several others injured.

The four, mostly traders, were killed during the invasion which took place around 6:00 am Tuesday morning.