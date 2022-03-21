From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former aide to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has announced his exit from the All Progressives Congress(APC), months after his encounter with the Department of State Services over his foul comments against the Federal Government.

Salihu, the son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai and critic of the Buhari administration, in a statement in Kano on Monday, said he decided to renounce his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress(A)C) because they had failed the Nigerian people.

He lamented that on two occasions, Nigerians reposed their confidence and trust on the party and its government, but regretted that on these two occasions, they elected to betray the people.

He noted that the reality in Nigeria today is that there is, “No food, no potable water, no stable power supply, no jobs for the youth, no regular salary for public servants, no pensions and gratuity ; no respect for government agreement with university teachers; no control over inflation and no security of life and property,”

He added to make these things worst, those in the privileged corridors of power have continued to delude themselves that they are performing excellently well.

He said that, “They douse themselves in self-praise, self-congratulations, and self centered behavior in public office” adding that they hardly noticed the pains and rigors surrounding the lives of the ordinary Nigerians.

He said he was taking a few weeks out to consult and decide on his next political steps even as he thanked Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for given him the opportunity to serve in his administration.