Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), yesterday said that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, was in its custody. The DSS said Yakassai, is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, in a statement issued late Saturday night, said “This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with

the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public”.