By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The gubernatorial candidate of Alliance for Democracy, Dr. Owolabi Salis has said that he will uplift the face of handicap sports festival saying there are plans in plans in place to create the handicap village.

Salis said this while he was being endorsed by the Association of Lagos State Handicaps yesterday at the town hall meeting with all the disabled associations in the state, which was held in Mushin where he promised to create special ministry that will take care of the disables.

“The disables are going to influence most of my polices because AD government is after the poor and the less privilege. There are tax systems that supports the disables and provides a better economy for them,” Salis stated.

He promised to create an opportunity to maximize their talent, which includes those in national teams, and “we are going to create handicap village that will have an international standard. In standard countries, there are modalities that allow disables access to better life. These people are our brothers and sisters and our governments have not looked their way.”

One of the prominent personalities present at the meeting was the captain of Nigeria Amputee football, Emmanuel Ibeawuchi saying that Salis is the first aspirant to show interest in the disables.

“The team have suffered a lot for the state and country but we are yet to reap the fruit of our labour.”

This is the first aspirant that has showed a sincere concern to us. He has, beyond this meeting, shown that we are part of his family. “