As many as 25 players have been called up to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the November 9 international friendly against Costa Rica in San Jose, reports owngoalnigeria. com.
The game which will take place at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica will be prosecuted mostly by players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as well as others based abroad who will be available for the game.
The team will be handled U23 coach, Salisu Yusuf. Already, he has sent out invitation to players who have already had visa interviews with the Costa Rica embassy. Some players based abroad have also had their interviews.
Players selected for the game are totally different from the ones who will play in the friendly game against Portugal, as mainly foreign- based players selected by coach Jose Peseiro will prosecute it.
The team will depart Nigeria on November 6 for the game while the invited players will meet the team upon arrival in San Jose.
