As many as 25 players have been called up to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the November 9 international friendly against Costa Rica in San Jose, reports owngoalnigeria. com.

The game which will take place at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica will be prosecuted mostly by players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as well as others based abroad who will be available for the game.

The team will be handled U23 coach, Salisu Yusuf. Already, he has sent out invitation to players who have already had visa interviews with the Costa Rica embassy. Some players based abroad have also had their interviews.