Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, has pardoned 17 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state.

Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Justice, Hajiya Zainab Baba-Santali, who made the disclosure, in a statement issued in Dutse, yesterday, said the gesture was to decongest the correctional facilities in the state.

“The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has given pardon to 17 convicted persons, based on the recommendation of the state Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, under the leadership of Dr Aisha Warshu Haruna.

“The inmates have been released from correctional facilities. The pardon is part of the routine policy by the governor to provide succour to inmates who are remorseful,” Baba-Santali said.

“The categories of the inmates vary from those who have committed minor crimes and three young persons that the Jigawa State High Court detained for a long time at the pleasure of the governor for the offence of Homicide.

“Appreciating the governor’s clemency, the Jigawa Attorney-General (AG), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, said the gesture showed that the governor is compassionate to remorseful inmates.

She said the Attorney General further appealed to the people of the state to be law-abiding, stay out of crimes, report any suspicious activities to the security agencies and pray for peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.

At the Hadejia Medium Security/Custodial Centre in Hadejia town, the spokesman of the NCS Command in the state, Mr Sani Jahun, who spoke on behalf of the state’s NCS Controller, Mr Abubakar Guri, said the beneficiaries were considered based on good conduct, remorsefulness and those who had little period left to serve at the centres.

The controller advised them to be law-abiding and not to indulge in anything that would make them return to the centres.