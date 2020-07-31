Paul Orude Bauchi

The chief imam of Bauchi central mosque Malam Bala Baban Inna lamented the non payment of salaries of state civil servants appealing to the state government to pay workers their July salaries to enable them celebrate Eid-el Kabir comfortably.

Many state workers are yet to be paid July salary whereas local governments staff were paid before sallah.

The chief imam made the appeal Friday while delivering his sallah sermon lamenting that muslims who were not able to slaughter animals on sallah day are allowed to make the sacrifice on the second or third day.

He asked those opportuned to slaughter animals to share the meat with the less privileged people so that they can also enjoy the festival.

The imam also felicitated with the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu for marking his 10 years anniversary celebration on the eve of Eid-el Kabir asking people in the state to pray Allah to guide him through out his reign.