Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja, for his country home in Daura, Katsina State for Sunday’s eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

The president is also expected additional days before returning for the induction retreat and swearing-in programme for ministers-designate rescheduled for Monday, 19th – Tuesday, 20th.

The president, who last visited Daura during the last general elections, is expected to commission some projects during his stay in Katsina.

Muslims in the country will join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s eid-el-Kabir.

The Federal government had declared Monday and Tuesday as public holiday for the Sallah celebration.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had in a statement listed the objectives of the retreat to include: Build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork; Sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date; Acquaint the appiontees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023) and deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.

The ministers designate were asked to pick up and study documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc), ahead of the retreat.