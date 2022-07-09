From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari donated two bulls, ten rams, and N1,000,000 to members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Daura for the celebration on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari urged Nigerian youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity, and religion in relating with one another, urging more travels, mingling, tolerance, and negotiations to appreciate the country’s rich diversity.

President Buhari, who welcomed members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Daura to his country home, stated that regular interaction and a broader view of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, particularly among youths.

“Thank you so much for coming to see me. I have been away from home since the Sallah celebration a year ago. And my attention has been on Nigeria, which is bigger than my town.

“Every time I meet former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I always thank him for the NYSC, which helps people to move all over Nigeria.

“Before the NYSC there were people who had never moved out of their locality,” he said.

According to the president, the scheme has broadened many people’s horizons and reduced tensions and misunderstandings between strangers over the years.

“When I joined the army, I was posted to Abeokuta and then Lagos. And I have travelled all over Nigeria,” he added.

He encouraged the youth Corps to continue broadening their perspectives on life and opportunities, and to avoid the limitations of culture, ethnicity, and religion by exploring technology to network, even across borders, to ensure personal development and a more competitive means of livelihood.

“We are reaching a time where you don’t have to get an education and start looking for government jobs. What happens when the government job is not there? You get educated and equip yourself for bigger opportunities, mostly provided by technology,” he said.

Buhari said the youth and all Nigerians must learn to live together with one another.

In his remarks, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Douglas Damina, thanked the president for encouraging the sustenance of the NYSC and promoting youth inclusiveness and empowerment.

“Mr President we pray that the Almighty God will accept your prayers and remember your sacrifices for the nation,“ he said.

Damina told the president that the Corps members had achieved a lot in community development, renovating three motor boreholes, training 350 youths in various skills, and encouraging proper hygiene, especially among women.