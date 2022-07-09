From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan; Gyang Bere, Jos, Abel Leonard, Lafia; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As millions of Muslims in Nigeria join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir today, the President, Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders that include the governors, senators, House Assembly Speakers and other politicians from across the political spectrum, and corporate organisations like Globacom, have sent congratulatory messages to them. In his message, the President assured Nigerians that he won’t rest until he brings relief to Nigerians, adding that he is quite aware of the difficulties people are facing. He promised that he is working to resolve them. He called on Nigerians to put the interest of the country above selfish interests and to “use religion as a motivation for the love of our common humanity.”

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, urged Nigerians, especially Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

In a public statement issued on his behalf by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, assured that Rivers State government would continue to protect the rights of every citizen in the state and to guarantee the freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the constitution.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Rivers State, wished Muslim faithful and all Nigerians a pleasant and safe celebration while urging them to rededicate themselves to God and to continue to pray fervently for the peace, unity, security and progress of the nation. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, while congratulating Nigerian Muslims and other faithful across the world urged members of the Ummah in Nigeria to use the occasion of the festival to pray for peace, security, unity, and prosperity in the country because lack of these elements is threatening to disintegrate the country and set her people against each other.

Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor implored the Muslim faithful to always exhibit the act of genuine sacrifice and submission to the will of Allah, which he said, are the major lessons of the festival.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State yesterday put the Muslim community in Imo in a celebratory mood by giving them two cows and two truckloads of 50 kilogramme bags of rice to the admiration of their leaders. The entire Muslim community In Imo State which includes the Hausas, the Oba of Yaruba in Imo State, the Chairman and Secretary of the Hausa Community in Imo State and other leaders were around to receive the gifts.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila urged Nigerian Muslims, to redouble their prayers for the country. Similarly, the minority caucus, in the House, in a statement by its leader, Ndudi Elumelu, charged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the country as well as renew their trust in God, with sense of patriotism towards nation building.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential flag bearer for All Progressives Congress (APC), while extending greetings to all Muslims in Nigeria and around the world urged their Muslim faithful in Nigeria to take a stand against terror and injustice, especially the spate of violent attacks on innocent Nigerians.” His wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu prayed that the spirit of community, togetherness and compassionate generosity would bring good tidings to all as “we collectively confront our challenges as a nation and build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

Others who sent out messages include Prof Nora Ladi Daduut, representing Plateau South at the National Assembly and Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi. While Daduut commended Muslims in Plateau South Senatorial district for the roles they have played in sustaining the peace, unity and development of the nation despite the numerous challenges confronting them, Abdullahi who wished all Muslims a successful Sallah celebration, emphasized the need for all to be law-abiding citizens and to remain committed to constituted authorities. In a press statement it released in Lagos, Globacom urged the Nigerian faithful to celebrate with love and to abide by the teachings of the Holy Koran. The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, Alli-Okunmade II, and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Contents, Teslim Folarin, urged the adherents of Islamic faith not to be carried away by wining and dining that the slaughtering of rams would naturally attract, but the essence of the revered and significant event.