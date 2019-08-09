Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is to spend nine days in Daura, Katsina State, to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with family members, and commission some developmental projects.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said,Buhari on arrival was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu and top government officials at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, while the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk and members of the Emirate Council welcomed him at the Helipad in Daura.

“During the visit, President Buhari will commission a Nigerian Air force Reference Hospital in Daura, and some road projects completed by the state government: Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia- Abdallawa-Dakaba and Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa- Jirdede-Koza.

“The President is expected to receive the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and also meet with victims of banditry attacks in the Katsina State before returning to Abuja.”