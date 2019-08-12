Ogun Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has enjoined Muslim faithful as well as residents of the state to celebrate with moderation.

She also urged them to see this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivity as a period to remember all the requirements of Allah, ask for the forgiveness of their sins and request Him to grant all their heart desires.

Salako-Oyedele gave the charge, while speaking with newsmen shortly after the Eid prayer at Ota Praying Ground, Akeja in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

She urged the people to reflect on the season and maintained that celebration should be done with moderation.

“I enjoin all citizens to see this period as a time of celebration and reflection, how we can do things better and obey the rules of God, rules of the land and to make ourselves better human beings in this world and the world thereafter.

“I wish everybody many more years, to witness many more celebrations in good health and prosperity. I pray for the state and our governor, to the Almighty Allah to guide him in all that he is doing. We should also use this opportunity to pray for the security of our state and remember all our people in hajj,” she said.

In his goodwill message, the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdul-Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, thanked Allah for witnessing another year and called on the indigenes to see themselves as one, noting, “unity and peace remain the bedrock of socio-economic development.”